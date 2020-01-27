Strs Ohio Trims Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,210,031 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,297 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $20,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 185,425,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,698,501,000 after purchasing an additional 694,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,569,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,635,696,000 after purchasing an additional 768,893 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 13.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,005,546 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $64,171,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares during the period. 53.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $543,200. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE F opened at $9.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.09. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.85.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

