Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Moreno Evelyn V’s 7th Largest Position

Moreno Evelyn V cut its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.7% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,346,967 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $291,349,000 after purchasing an additional 180,043 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,314,458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $284,317,000 after purchasing an additional 19,724 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,027,882 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $222,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,698 shares during the period. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.16.

Shares of SYK traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $214.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,552,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.64 and a 200 day moving average of $211.33. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $160.79 and a twelve month high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock worth $5,705,481. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

