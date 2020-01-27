Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Superior Industries International Inc (NYSE:SUP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Superior Industries International’s earnings. Superior Industries International reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 118.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Superior Industries International will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.13). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Superior Industries International.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. Superior Industries International had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. Superior Industries International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark started coverage on Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.81.

Superior Industries International stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. The stock had a trading volume of 245,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,907. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.47 million, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 95,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

