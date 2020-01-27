Suretly (SUR) Reaches Market Cap of $114,499.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Suretly token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005561 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and HitBTC. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $114,499.00 and $117.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $487.04 or 0.05615738 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00026738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019383 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033550 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Suretly

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 237,213 tokens. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

Suretly Token Trading

Suretly can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

