Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) Short Interest Update

Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,200 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the December 31st total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:SURF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.92. 116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,078. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.88 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. Surface Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $6.17.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Surface Oncology had a negative net margin of 176.50% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Surface Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 323.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 1,177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 15,117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 486,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27.

