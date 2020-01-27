SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Receives $265.15 Average PT from Analysts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $271.36.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,953. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.12, for a total value of $590,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,000.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,276 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 159,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,064,000 after acquiring an additional 58,795 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $6.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $252.66. 975,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,991. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $250.62 and its 200-day moving average is $222.99. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $183.04 and a one year high of $270.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $847.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 19.46 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

