Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Nomura in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYF. Oppenheimer set a $39.00 price target on Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $32.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $38.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 986.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

