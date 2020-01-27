Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) Short Interest Update

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Systemax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet raised Systemax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In related news, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $37,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Reinhold sold 41,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,032,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,058,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Systemax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,767,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 904,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Systemax by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 62,661 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 674.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 34,818 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Systemax by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 23,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYX traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,164. Systemax has a 12 month low of $18.49 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $918.76 million, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.13.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Systemax had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $243.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Systemax will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Systemax Inc operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

