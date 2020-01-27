TAP Consulting LLC Grows Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams accounts for 1.6% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 49.2% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 88 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 14,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.92, for a total transaction of $8,500,339.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,107,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 3,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.62, for a total value of $1,904,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,087.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $587.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $583.71.

SHW traded down $10.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $584.27. The stock had a trading volume of 404,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,777. The company has a market capitalization of $54.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $389.01 and a twelve month high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.32.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

