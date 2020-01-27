TAP Consulting LLC Invests $217,000 in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,024 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 60,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 167,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 193.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 46.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded down $8.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.47. The company had a trading volume of 24,551,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $215.09 and its 200-day moving average is $185.25.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TH Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.