TAP Consulting LLC Reduces Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

TAP Consulting LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,815.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 439.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth $350,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:PAVE traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $17.25. 26,920 shares of the company were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.0537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.