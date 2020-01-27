TAP Consulting LLC Sells 3,103 Shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its holdings in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NACCO Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.13. 5,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,044. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average is $52.01. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.51 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company has a market capitalization of $333.73 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $32.60 million for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 28.92%.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Loveman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $25,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,806 shares in the company, valued at $443,998.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates surface mines that supply bituminous coal and lignite primarily to power generation companies. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines and other equipment under contracts with the sellers of aggregates; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC).

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.