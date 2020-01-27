Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $23,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Target by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $114.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $69.07 and a 12 month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

