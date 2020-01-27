Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Short Interest Up 600.0% in January

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet acquired 56,088 shares of Taylor Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $671,934.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.84% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Taylor Devices stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 2.43% of Taylor Devices worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taylor Devices stock remained flat at $$12.39 on Friday. 651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,654. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87. The stock has a market cap of $43.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Taylor Devices Company Profile

Taylor Devices, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include seismic dampers that are designed to ameliorate the effects of earthquake tremors on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes, ships, container ships, railroad cars, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

