TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

TCG BDC Inc (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,400 shares, a growth of 116.9% from the December 31st total of 410,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CGBD. ValuEngine raised TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get TCG BDC alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in TCG BDC by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 468.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 77,699 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg bought a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 88,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGBD stock opened at $14.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.68 million, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. TCG BDC has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $15.56.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $55.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. TCG BDC’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.49%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.55%.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.