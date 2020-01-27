TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 426 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UTX. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,002,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $260,739,000 after acquiring an additional 370,601 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in United Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in United Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 589,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 103,562 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in United Technologies by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,116,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares in the company, valued at $14,152,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,163,321 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

UTX stock opened at $151.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.22. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $113.77 and a 1 year high of $155.53.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

