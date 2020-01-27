TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $125,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $89.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $84.64. The company has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. Baxter International Inc has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $91.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.