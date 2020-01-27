TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $4.30 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 1.7% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,949,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,847,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,768 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,849,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,088,000 after purchasing an additional 64,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,572,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Honeywell International by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,406,114 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $407,114,000 after purchasing an additional 110,770 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,263,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $213,802,000 after purchasing an additional 32,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $174.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.87 and a 52-week high of $184.06. The company has a market cap of $126.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen set a $180.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

