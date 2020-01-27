TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $403,000 Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,500 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $122,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,103.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,364 shares of company stock worth $17,174,848 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab stock opened at $46.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average is $43.01.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

