TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,359 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,609,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after acquiring an additional 85,419 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Express by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after acquiring an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of American Express by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,274,445 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $150,741,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,169,638 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Express from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.96.

NYSE AXP opened at $130.89 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $99.48 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a return on equity of 30.24% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

