TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,881 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 30.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $114.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $324.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.35. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $93.11 and a 12 month high of $125.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.39.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,090,243. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

