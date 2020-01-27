TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $289,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,714,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,931,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $228.88 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $227.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5755 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.