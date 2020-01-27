TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $260.90 on Monday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $166.93 and a 12-month high of $267.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

