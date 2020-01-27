Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) Short Interest Down 44.9% in January

Telaria Inc (NYSE:TLRA) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a drop of 44.9% from the December 31st total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TLRA shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Telaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Telaria from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Telaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.96.

Shares of TLRA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,229. Telaria has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $452.21 million, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Telaria (NYSE:TLRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Telaria had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. Telaria’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Telaria will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Telaria during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Telaria by 272.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Telaria during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Telaria in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telaria, Inc provides a software platform for publishers to manage and monetize video advertising in the United States. The company offers publishers with real-time analytics, data, and decisioning tools to control their video advertising business, as well as a monetization solution to optimize yield across a publisher's supply of digital video inventory.

