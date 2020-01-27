Telemus Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 21,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 11.9% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 223,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $76.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $55.98 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

