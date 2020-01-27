Telemus Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 152.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 78,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $176.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.72 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 37,301 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $6,404,208.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,275,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

