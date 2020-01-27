Telemus Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,400 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Centurylink by 292.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,153,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331,862 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 3,109.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,343,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,103 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 235,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 17.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 35,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Centurylink by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 618,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 52,424 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTL. Guggenheim lowered shares of Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Centurylink in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Centurylink from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Centurylink presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.30.

NYSE:CTL opened at $14.71 on Monday. Centurylink Inc has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 34.96% and a positive return on equity of 9.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centurylink Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurie Siegel sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $43,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,012. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

