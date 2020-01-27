Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Telemus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 14.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Redwood Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Redwood Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 77,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock opened at $17.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $16.64. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.20.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.50 million. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.42%.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew P. Stone sold 15,000 shares of Redwood Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $249,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 99,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,305.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Investment Portfolio and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Investment Portfolio segment offers a portfolio of investments in residential mortgage-backed securities retained from Sequoia securitizations, as well as issued by third parties and other credit risk-related investments; and invests directly in residential mortgage loans.

