Telemus Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Telemus Capital LLC decreased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $255.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $154.60 and a 52-week high of $258.89.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 270.17% and a net margin of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.18.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,683,312.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,013 shares of company stock worth $7,353,939. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

