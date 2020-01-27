Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a growth of 314.3% from the December 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Tengasco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

TGC stock remained flat at $$0.58 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 6,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,169. Tengasco has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $1.35.

Tengasco (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Tengasco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 175 producing oil wells, 20 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells.

