Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Insider Brad Robbins Sells 8,000 Shares

Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) insider Brad Robbins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $581,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TER traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,699,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,025,206. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TER. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Teradyne by 14.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.5% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 116,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,450,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000.

TER has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.58.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

