Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,669 shares during the period. Teradyne comprises about 1.7% of Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $19,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TER. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

Shares of TER stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.38. 63,676 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,983,063. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $81.57.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

