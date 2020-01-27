Terracoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $160.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0393 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, C-CEX, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded up 14.1% against the US dollar. Terracoin has a market cap of $900,400.00 and $160.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,905.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.77 or 0.04059224 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.50 or 0.00712527 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015522 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000607 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000194 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Terracoin Coin Trading

Terracoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, C-CEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

