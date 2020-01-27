Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lessened its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,526,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $341,210,000 after purchasing an additional 613,525 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,448,917 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $349,001,000 after purchasing an additional 733,764 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,837 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $229,992,000 after purchasing an additional 298,142 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 775,005 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 82,505 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 272,019 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $65,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total value of $76,141.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.80 during trading on Monday, hitting $558.02. 13,531,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,137,002. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $594.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of -115.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.64.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tesla from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $375.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

