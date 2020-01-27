Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) Short Interest Up 101.5% in January

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TTPH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, an increase of 101.5% from the December 31st total of 52,800 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 155,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,613,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 386,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,514,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 173,053 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals by 803.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 103,544 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTPH traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.57. 420,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,065. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.27) by $0.27. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 804.43% and a negative return on equity of 152.06%. The company had revenue of $3.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals will post -26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTPH. G.Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Gabelli lowered Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

