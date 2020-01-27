Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 215,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,398,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,370,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,538 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,518.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Charter Equity downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.41.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $130.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.70%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

