Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $135.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Texas Instruments from to in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $117.00 target price on Texas Instruments and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.41.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.38. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $135.70. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 289.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,154 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $4,652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

