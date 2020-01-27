Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new stake in iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000. iShares International Developed Property ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 445.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

WPS opened at $39.23 on Monday. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 12 month low of $36.50 and a 12 month high of $40.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.66.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

