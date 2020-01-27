Tfo Tdc LLC Buys New Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 516 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.38, for a total value of $552,608.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,556,473.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.54, for a total value of $901,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 45,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,682,985.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,312 shares of company stock valued at $12,297,624 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $343.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Adobe Inc has a 1 year low of $237.27 and a 1 year high of $354.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $331.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.41 billion, a PE ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Adobe to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.28.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

