Tfo Tdc LLC Buys Shares of 21,525 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $179.75 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $137.32 and a 1 year high of $185.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.38 and its 200-day moving average is $166.04.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

