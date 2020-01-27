Tfo Tdc LLC Buys Shares of 545 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 714,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,891,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,316,000 after buying an additional 34,631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $53.54 and a one year high of $62.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.82.

