Tfo Tdc LLC Invests $45,000 in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGIB opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $58.84.

