Tfo Tdc LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Tfo Tdc LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,325 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 28.9% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in Xilinx by 21.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 498,439 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 89,048 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Xilinx by 340.6% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,777 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 26,884 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Xilinx by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,473 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in Xilinx by 453.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 548 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $100.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 5.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $141.60.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XLNX shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xilinx to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.28.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

