Tfo Tdc LLC Takes Position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Tfo Tdc LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 14,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $88,070.00. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $99.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.24. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1-year low of $69.76 and a 1-year high of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.66%.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.55.

WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

