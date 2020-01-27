The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 647,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.87. The stock has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

