The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after buying an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 213,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after buying an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 253,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.68. 1,087,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The Coca-Cola Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.42 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group raised The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 189,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,741.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock worth $8,113,175. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

