The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,322,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,333,000 after buying an additional 249,948 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 86,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 351,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,052,254. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.70. 9,773,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,004,991. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $247.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.