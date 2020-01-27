Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $40,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $1.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $331.75. 29,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,488. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.73. The stock has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.90 and a 12-month high of $342.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

