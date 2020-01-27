Thingschain (TIC) One Day Volume Tops $8,797.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Thingschain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a market cap of $18,449.00 and $8,797.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thingschain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00051694 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00071238 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,962.47 or 1.00373592 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00034832 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

TIC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.