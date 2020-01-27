Tierion Price Up 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Tierion token can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Gate.io, Binance and Huobi. Tierion has a total market cap of $19.67 million and $468,542.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tierion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.76 or 0.03259695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00202719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030025 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00125036 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion was first traded on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gate.io, Binance, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.